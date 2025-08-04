Iran demands US accountability in future nuclear talks

Iran has made it clear that holding the United States accountable for recent attacks on its nuclear sites will be a key condition in any future negotiations. The statement comes after the US briefly joined Israel in military strikes that severely damaged Iran’s nuclear facilities in June. Tehran has firmly rejected the possibility of direct talks with Washington at this stage.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, stressed during a press briefing that compensation and responsibility for the attacks must be addressed in any new diplomatic discussions. He added that the strikes were acts of military aggression against peaceful nuclear infrastructure, calling for global attention to these violations. Baqaei also reiterated Iran’s opposition to direct US-Iran negotiations.

The conflict in June began with Israel launching a major offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear and military locations. The United States soon joined in, striking sensitive nuclear facilities in Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz. The 12-day war also affected residential areas, causing widespread disruption. As a result, ongoing nuclear talks, which had shown some progress, came to a sudden halt.

Following the attacks, Iran suspended cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and demanded concrete guarantees against future military strikes. Meanwhile, Washington dismissed Iran’s demands for compensation, calling them “ridiculous.” Despite this, Iran says it remains committed to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, but has criticized the IAEA’s approach as politically driven and unprofessional.

In a recent update, Baqaei confirmed that the IAEA’s deputy chief is expected to visit Iran within the next 10 days. Last month, Iran also held talks with diplomats from Germany, France, and the UK—the three remaining signatories of the 2015 nuclear agreement. These discussions marked the first official contact since the conflict ended.

The European nations have warned Tehran that failure to reach a new agreement could lead to renewed sanctions. However, Iran insists its uranium enrichment activities are legal and peaceful. It continues to reject accusations from Israel and Western countries that it is developing nuclear weapons, calling such claims baseless and politically motivated.