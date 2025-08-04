Shehbaz: Pakistan must brace for more disasters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan must prepare for future natural disasters like cloudbursts and heavy monsoon floods. He noted that Pakistan is among the top ten countries most affected by such climate events. Speaking at a relief event in Gilgit-Baltistan, he expressed solidarity with the flood victims and offered prayers for the dead and injured.

The prime minister said he would continue to visit until every displaced family is resettled. He urged both federal and GB governments to work day and night on disaster response. Shehbaz stressed the need for an advance warning system, noting that a planned system has been delayed for years. However, he promised strict timelines for its completion now.

He highlighted the completion of a 100-megawatt solar project in Gilgit-Baltistan later this year. The PM also recalled Pakistan’s major climate-related floods in 2022. He said coordinated efforts are needed by relevant institutions to face increasing climate risks.

To support recovery, the PM announced a Rs4 billion fund for restoring infrastructure in flood-hit areas. He directed the Minister for Communications to take immediate action for rebuilding roads and facilities. He also mentioned plans for a network of Danish schools in GB to invest in future generations.

Shehbaz Sharif called these educational and disaster-response projects an investment, not an expense. He emphasized that tackling climate change must remain a top national priority. With better planning and early warning, Pakistan can reduce future losses and protect its people.