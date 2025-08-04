US Warms to Pakistan amid shift away from India

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s rising influence signals a turning point in Pakistan’s international relations, particularly with the United States. Despite Pakistan’s economic struggles and ongoing violence, Munir recently enjoyed a private lunch with Donald Trump at the White House. This came soon after a brief conflict with India and reflects America’s new tilt toward Islamabad. In a surprising move, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on India while announcing a trade deal with Pakistan, hinting at a major policy shift.

The improving relationship suggests a renewed US focus on trade, counter-terrorism, and regional cooperation with Pakistan. Talks are reportedly underway about resuming American arms sales to Islamabad, including military equipment like night-vision goggles and armored vehicles. Furthermore, Washington is reevaluating its stance on Pakistan’s missile development and has restarted some aid programs. These actions show that the US is willing to rebuild trust after years of diplomatic distance following the Afghanistan exit and earlier tensions.

On the home front, Field Marshal Munir’s popularity has surged. His strong stance against India and commitment to internal stability have positioned him as a central figure in Pakistan’s politics. The civilian government now holds a two-thirds majority, enabling constitutional changes, prompting speculation about the army chief’s political future. However, military officials have strongly denied rumors about Munir seeking the presidency, calling such claims baseless.

Despite not being trained in the West like his predecessors, Munir is seen as both religiously grounded and modern in outlook. He memorized the Quran, studied at a madrassa, and is the son of an imam. Still, military insiders describe him as pragmatic and economically focused. His admiration for Saudi Arabia’s reforms and his willingness to respond boldly to Indian aggression mark a new kind of leadership in the region.

Moreover, Munir’s military actions against local terrorist groups, especially affiliates of Daesh, have earned him American praise. Trump’s associates have even shown interest in investing in Pakistan’s crypto and mining sectors. Meanwhile, American officials are quietly reviewing Islamabad’s evidence of Indian involvement in regional insurgencies, though they remain skeptical for now. Nonetheless, this engagement underscores growing strategic cooperation.

Tensions with India continue to simmer, and Pakistan is determined to push for negotiations. Prime Minister Modi refuses to budge, promising strong retaliation in case of further attacks. In response, Pakistan’s military spokesperson has issued a clear warning, saying that any aggression will be met with strikes deep into Indian territory. This escalating rhetoric highlights the high stakes as the region adjusts to new power dynamics shaped by shifting alliances.