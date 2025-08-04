Punjab announces august 14 public holiday for independence

The Punjab government has declared August 14 as a public holiday to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day. This announcement allows citizens to freely participate in national celebrations and events throughout the province.

The Welfare Wing has officially notified all government departments about the holiday. This ensures that all offices are informed well in advance to prepare for the day’s closure and plan accordingly.

According to the notification, all government offices and departments under the Civil Secretariat will remain closed on August 14. This includes administrative and operational branches across Punjab, affecting daily official work.

This public holiday encourages families and individuals to come together and celebrate Pakistan’s independence with pride. It also gives people a chance to participate in patriotic events held across the province.

Furthermore, the government has requested departments to arrange for a smooth closure on this day. All offices are expected to resume regular work on the following working day after the holiday.

Overall, the holiday provides a meaningful opportunity for reflection and celebration of Pakistan’s freedom. It highlights the importance of unity and patriotism among all citizens of Punjab.