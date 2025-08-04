Punjab consumers face rising prices on food despite controls

Consumers in Punjab continue to struggle with rising prices on perishable food items, including vegetables, poultry, and fruits. Despite government efforts to fix rates and control prices, many markets charge significantly higher amounts.

For example, the government set the price of live chicken between Rs374 and Rs388 per kilogram, but consumers reported paying up to Rs480. Similarly, chicken meat was priced at Rs562 per kilogram officially but sold for Rs570 to Rs640, with boneless chicken reaching Rs1,200 per kilogram in some areas.

Vegetable prices have also surged sharply. A-grade potatoes officially cost Rs80-85 per kilogram but were sold at Rs140-150. Onions doubled from Rs50-55 to Rs100, and tomatoes jumped from Rs82-90 to Rs150 per kilogram. Garlic and ginger prices increased even more, with garlic reaching Rs400 and ginger Rs600-700, far above official rates.

Other vegetables such as cucumbers, brinjals, bitter gourds, and ladyfinger saw steep price hikes, often exceeding official rates by Rs30 to Rs100 per kilogram. Leafy greens and other vegetables also followed the same trend, leaving consumers paying much more than expected.

Fruit prices also showed significant increases. Apples sold for up to Rs350 per kilogram, well above the official ceiling of Rs145-265. Bananas rose by Rs50-90 depending on quality, while guava, papaya, grapes, and mangoes were either overpriced or unavailable at official rates.

Even middle-income families find fruits like melon, dates, and peaches too costly. Dates, for example, were priced at Rs2,000 per kilogram in some markets, far exceeding the official range of Rs460-490. These ongoing price violations highlight the difficulties in enforcing government controls and increase consumer frustration across Punjab.