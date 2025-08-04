Pakistan’s trade surplus with US hits $1.44 billion in four years

Pakistan’s overall trade surplus with the United States has reached \$1.44 billion over the past four years, making the US Pakistan’s largest export market. This growing surplus highlights Pakistan’s strong export performance compared to imports from the US.

Government sources reveal that Pakistani exports to the US totaled \$2.32 billion in the last four financial years, while imports from the US were only \$880 million. This imbalance has caused a rising trade deficit on the US side, a concern for American leadership.

In the fiscal year 2024-25 alone, Pakistan’s trade surplus with the US stood at \$409 million. During this period, Pakistani exports to the US were \$584 million, while imports from the US remained low at \$174 million.

Similarly, in fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan’s exports to the US amounted to \$529 million, with imports of \$126 million. This resulted in a trade surplus of \$402 million in favor of Pakistan, showing steady growth.

In previous years, the surplus also remained strong. In 2022-23, Pakistan exported goods worth \$528 million to the US, while imports stood at \$203 million. The trade surplus that year was \$325 million.

For 2021-22, exports to the US were \$608 million, with imports of \$376 million. Pakistan maintained a trade surplus of \$307 million. The steady increase in exports underlines Pakistan’s growing presence in the US market.

This rising trade surplus signals Pakistan’s expanding economic ties with the US and highlights the country’s potential to boost exports further in the coming years.