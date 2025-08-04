Supreme Court orders girl to appear in religious case

The Supreme Court’s Karachi registry has ordered a girl from Defence Phase 5 to appear in court on August 7 regarding her religious conversion and marriage. The case has drawn wide attention due to concerns about forced marriage.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi instructed that the girl be brought to court under strict security. He assured that if the marriage is found to be forced, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the girl and her sister went missing in 2021, leading to a police case being filed. The petitioners also approached the Sindh High Court over the disappearance, but the case remained unresolved for some time.

According to court records, the girl reportedly converted religion and married by her own choice. However, the petitioner’s lawyer claimed that the police withheld information from the father about the girl’s contact and marriage for an entire year.

The police presented the marriage certificate in court, confirming that the girl had converted and married willingly. The Chief Justice stressed the importance of hearing the girl directly to verify the facts before taking any further action.

The Supreme Court’s decision to summon the girl marks a significant step toward protecting her rights and ensuring the case is handled transparently. The court’s prompt attention aims to resolve this sensitive matter fairly.