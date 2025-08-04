Pakistan backs UN reforms proposed by Antonio Guterres

Pakistan has strongly supported reforms proposed by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to make the UN more effective and modern. These reforms aim to improve coordination and impact ahead of the organization’s 80th anniversary in 2025. Addressing the General Assembly, Guterres warned that overlapping mandates and outdated practices are draining resources and hurting performance.

He explained that without better tools, meaningful results could not be expected. If the UN continues to stretch its abilities too thin, there is a risk of focusing on processes instead of achieving outcomes, he cautioned. Pakistan endorsed these concerns, describing the reforms as essential to keep the UN relevant and efficient in a fast-changing world.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s permanent representative at the UN, expressed strong backing for these modernization efforts. He stressed that a mandate’s value should be measured by its results, not its age, and called for clarifying overlapping and duplicate responsibilities across UN agencies. This, he added, would help eliminate waste and improve delivery.

Since 1945, mandates issued by the UN General Assembly, Security Council, and Economic and Social Council have multiplied dramatically. Over 40,000 active mandates are now managed by 400 intergovernmental bodies, holding around 27,000 meetings yearly and producing nearly 2,300 pages of documents every day at an annual cost of $36 million.

Although these mandates guide development and peace missions in more than 190 countries, many have become outdated, repetitive, or overly complicated. Another major problem is the lack of coordination, where UN agencies often propose separate projects and budgets under the same mandate, leading to duplication and weaker impact.

Guterres also highlighted that effective reviews rarely happen, with mandates often renewed yearly with only minor changes. He praised UN staff for their hard work but urged empowering them further to deliver better results, noting that stronger support for those on the ground is crucial for reform success.