Hajj 2026 installment collection starts for registered pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has started collecting the first installment from those already registered for Hajj 2026. Registered applicants must submit their payment by August 9 to confirm their participation. From August 11 to 16, new applicants will be allowed to apply if seats remain available under the first-come, first-served policy.

The cost of the Hajj 2026 package will range between PKR 1.15 million and PKR 1.25 million. Interested individuals can submit applications through nominated banks or the official online portal. The ministry has made both options available to ensure easier access for applicants across the country.

Once all Hajj seats are filled, the collection of fees will immediately stop. Applicants are advised to act promptly to avoid missing the opportunity. The ministry has emphasized that only those who complete the payment within the given period will secure their seats.

Additionally, the second installment of Hajj dues will be collected starting November 1. The government has removed the restriction on repeat Hajj performance and also lifted the upper age limit. These changes aim to make the pilgrimage more inclusive and accessible to all eligible individuals.

The process ensures fair participation by applying a clear timeline and seat availability rule. All interested applicants should stay alert to the deadlines and updates. Delayed payments or late registrations will not be entertained once the seat limit is reached.

These steps reflect a more organized and flexible approach for managing the Hajj process. With digital options and revised rules, the ministry hopes to make the experience smoother and easier for pilgrims.