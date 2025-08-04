Iran expresses interest in joining silk road with Pakistan and China

Iran has shown keen interest in becoming a part of the Silk Road project alongside Pakistan and China to boost regional connectivity and economic cooperation. The announcement came during a high-level meeting held in Islamabad, attended by Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, who is on an official visit with the Iranian President. Pakistani federal ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, and Hanif Abbasi also participated in the discussions.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to expand road and railway connections for greater regional trade. The talks focused on enhancing bilateral ties through improved transport infrastructure and cross-border networks. The Iranian side highlighted the importance of boosting trade via the Gwadar-Chabahar route and discussed future possibilities to strengthen maritime commerce through joint efforts.

Welcoming the Iranian delegation, Abdul Aleem Khan praised Iran’s strong stance against Israel and called it a symbol of pride and unity for the Muslim world. He emphasized the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Iran, noting that recent developments in the region have brought both nations even closer. He also invited the Iranian minister to attend the upcoming ministerial conference scheduled in Pakistan for October 23 and 24.

Farzaneh Sadegh thanked Pakistan for its continued support against Israeli aggression and expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to the Iranian delegation. She underlined the need to increase the number of vehicles operating between the two countries and proposed modernizing the Quetta-Zahedan route for smoother trade and transport. Her remarks reflected Iran’s growing interest in deeper integration with Pakistan’s trade and transport system.

In response, Pakistan proposed forming bilateral working groups to speed up implementation of already agreed-upon plans. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan informed the Iranian delegation about untapped opportunities for increasing trade volume. He added that both nations could become strong markets for each other by unlocking the potential in multiple sectors.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to reviewing the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul railway project. He assured that efforts would be made to upgrade the Quetta-Zahedan rail line to support better regional connectivity. The Iranian minister concluded the visit by expressing appreciation and describing her experience in Pakistan as both memorable and pleasant.