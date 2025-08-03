Islamabad, Tehran stress peaceful resolution of conflicts

President Asif Ali Zardari hosted Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian at the Presidency on Sunday, where they had a meeting during the latter’s two-day visit to Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Presidency, both sides “reaffirmed their commitment to further broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields” and “emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in wide-ranging and mutually beneficial areas”.

President Zardari was quoted as saying that Pakistan and Iran enjoy brotherly relations rooted in shared religion, culture and mutual respect.

“The two leaders exchanged views on major regional and international developments and stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts and to promote peace, security, and stability in the region,” the statement added.

The president appreciated Iran’s positions on regional issues and acknowledged the Islamic republic’s consistent support for regional cooperation.

He expressed gratitude for Iran’s solidarity during critical moments, such as the war with India and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to working closely with Tehran for a peaceful and prosperous future.

President Zardari also thanked Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for his consistent support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“President Zardari strongly condemned the unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran and lauded the bravery and unity of the Iranian nation during the recent 12-day war,” the statement added. “He expressed hope that President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit would further solidify the brotherly relations between the two countries.

“President Pezeshkian thanked the leadership and people of Pakistan for their support during the 12-day war and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes,” the statement concluded.