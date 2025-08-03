Bannnu terror attack foiled: cop martyred, 3 terrorists killed

A terrorist assault on the Fathakhel police post in Bannu district was successfully repelled by security forces, leaving three terrorists dead, while one police officer embraced martyrdom and three others sustained injuries.

According to reports, heavily armed militants launched a fierce attack late last night using advanced weaponry in an attempt to overrun the police checkpoint.

A heavy exchange of fire erupted between the attackers and the stationed personnel. “The police displayed exemplary courage and thwarted the terrorists’ attempt to seize the post.”

In the intense gun battle, Constable Niaz was martyred while fighting bravely, and three officers were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Security forces responded swiftly, neutralising two attackers on the spot, while a third died during pursuit. A search operation is ongoing in the surrounding areas to locate any remaining assailants or facilitators.