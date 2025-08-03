KP govt rejects reports of Imran seeking Gandapur’s resignation

The office of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday issued a firm denial of reports attributing remarks to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in which the latter allegedly urged Gandapur to resign if he fails to restore peace in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

A spokesperson for the CM reaffirmed the provincial government’s allegiance to the PTI founder, stating, “Whenever Imran Khan desires, Chief Minister Gandapur will step down”. However, he insisted that there is no authoritative source confirming that Imran issued any such directive regarding resignation.

The rebuttal comes a day after media reports claimed Imran urged Gandapur to resign over perceived failures in governance, and law and order. These reports suggested the former prime minister believes someone else should be given a chance to lead the province.

The K-P government reiterated that the provincial administration represents Imran Khan’s political vision. “We are guided by his trust,” the spokesperson said, noting that Gandapur has publicly described his position in the K-P government as “a trust bestowed by Imran”.

Despite his leadership post, Gandapur has reportedly been unable to meet Imran, who is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail. The spokesperson attributed that to the lack of enforcement of court-ordered visitation rights.

Highlighting government initiatives, the spokesperson underscored the launch of regional tribal jirgas aimed at combating terrorism and restoring stability in the province. These jirgas form part of a broader, community-led strategy for improving law and order.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to launch countrywide movement for constitutional and democratic rights from today.

It was stated by senior PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser in a statement issued from Swabi on Sunday.

The PTI leader emphasised that the movement will remain within the boundaries of the law and the constitution.

He added that PTI founder was arrested on August 5 two years ago and the day would be marked as ‘Black Day’.

Asad Qaiser demanded the release of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on bail, calling it their constitutional and legal right.

“The courts are not independent and are functioning under government pressure,” he said.

He added that PTI will not allow any kind of state oppression against the party workers.

He also called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to prevent any such crackdown.

“Justice must be provided to the PTI founder, and all pending cases should be decided without delay,” he added.

Qaiser announced that on August 5, PTI supporters will carry the national flag along with white flags and party flags to mark the day peacefully.