OPEC+ makes another large oil output hike in market share push

OPEC+ agreed on another bumper oil production increase for September, completing its current tranche of supply revival one year early, and indicated it may consider reviewing the next layer of cuts.

Saudi Arabia and its partners agreed on a video conference to add 547,000 barrels a day next month. This completes the reversal of a 2.2 million-barrel cutback made by eight members in 2023, and also includes an extra allowance being phased in by the United Arab Emirates. The call lasted just 16 minutes, one of the delegates said.

The group will keep its options open to reassess plans for another layer of about 1.66 million barrels of halted output, three of the delegates said, but emphasized that no decision has been made and that any moves will be determined by the market situation. They’ve scheduled a follow-up meeting for Sept. 7.

The latest hike caps a dramatic shift from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners from defending prices to opening the taps in a move to reclaim market share. Their pivot has helped put a lid on oil and gasoline futures in the face of geopolitical tensions and strong seasonal demand, offering some relief for drivers and a win for US President Donald Trump, but the accelerated increases are helping to fuel expectations for a global supply surplus later in the year.

The brevity of Sunday’s call showed that the group is united in its strategy, a senior OPEC delegate said. The alliance maintains flexibility to meet at any time and also has the ability to pause increases or reduce output if the market required, they said.

“What many feared would crash prices and test internal cohesion has so far been a smooth and orderly return,” said Jorge Leon, an analyst at Rystad Energy A/S who previously worked at the OPEC secretariat. “But the group is still threading a fine needle. Will it move to unwind the remaining 1.66 million barrels per day to defend market share?”

Sunday’s decision, confirming an agreement in principle first reported on Saturday by Bloomberg, also comes as President Trump intensifies diplomatic pressure on OPEC+ co-leader Russia. Trump has threatened Moscow with secondary tariffs on its oil customers unless there is a swift ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

A disruption to Russian flows would threaten to drive up crude prices and run counter to Trump’s repeated call for cheaper oil, as he pushes the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak made a rare visit to Riyadh on Thursday to discuss “cooperation between the countries” with Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. The two countries have jointly led OPEC+ since its creation almost a decade ago.

OPEC+ sent oil prices crashing to a four-year low in early April when it announced a sudden acceleration in its plan to unwind the current tranche of cuts, with markets still reeling in the wake of Trump’s dramatic “Liberation Day” tariff announcements.

The alliance has followed with a series of bumper monthly increases, and sped up even further in July, as it sought to capitalize on strong summer demand. Bloomberg reported at the time that the group had a provisional plan to complete the current supply revival with the September hike.

“In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in the low oil inventories,” OPEC said in a statement on Sunday.

Crude prices have clawed back losses in recent months, with Brent futures in London trading just below $70 a barrel on Friday – down 6.7% this year. However, analysts have warned the market faces a mounting surplus later this year, as supplies increase and slowing global growth weighs on demand. Benchmark retail gasoline prices in the US even edged lower last month.

OPEC+ officials have offered a range of explanations for the accelerated supply revival, from punishing the group’s over-producing members to placating Trump.

People familiar with the matter have said Saudi Arabia’s main objective is to recoup the market share OPEC+ has ceded to rivals like US shale drillers during years of output cutbacks. Riyadh’s OPEC+ quota for August, at 9.756 million barrels a day, would roughly put its production at the highest level in two years.