PIA privatisation process gears up with investor visits

The privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has accelerated and entered a fast track, as designated representatives from pre-qualified companies start site visits to the Karachi headquarters of the airline and aircraft hangars.

This is a breakthrough in the PIA privatisation process, by which management control and ownership will be transferred to private, reliable investors by the end of 2025.

According to media reports, Airblue, Arif Habib Consortium, Fauji Fertiliser, and Lucky Group Consortium’s delegations are going to visit PIA’s facilities from Monday.

During the visits, aircraft inspections at the PIA Head Office and the Isphahani Hangar will be executed, along with detailed briefings on air service agreements, route revenues, and employee structures will be given.

The PIA privatisation process accelerated after the approval of four bidders by the Privatisation Commission Board for due diligence in its 237th meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Privatisation. The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation also authorised the transaction structure for the Roosevelt Hotel, and the review for another key asset is underway.

According to the recent reports, 51 to 100 percent shares of PIA, including management control, are being offered by the government to attract qualified and reliable investors.

The shortlisted bidders can now access a virtual data room and will perform comprehensive assessments over the next two months before the submission of final bids in Q4 20251.

In a linked progress, the government has asked prospective clients to invest Rs. 60-70 billion over five years to revive the airline, including fleet expansion and operational upgrades.

The government will have only 15% of the bid amount, while 85% must be invested in PIA’s recovery.

The PIA privatisation process is part of Pakistan’s comprehensive economic restructuring agenda under its $7 billion IMF program.

It will be Pakistan’s first major privatisation in two decades if it is successful.