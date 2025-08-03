Pakistan-Ireland cricket series postponed until 2027

Pakistan’s home white-ball series against Ireland, originally scheduled for September and October 2025, has been postponed until 2027 due to a packed international cricket calendar. Both cricket boards mutually agreed to delay the series, which included three One Day Internationals and three T20 matches, citing challenges in finding suitable dates this season.

The series was first announced in May 2024 and would have marked Ireland’s men’s cricket team’s first-ever tour of Pakistan. However, Pakistan’s national team faces a hectic schedule with several high-profile commitments in the upcoming months, including series and tournaments across various formats.

Currently, Pakistan is engaged in a white-ball series against the West Indies. Later this month, the team will participate in a tri-nation series with the UAE and Afghanistan. These fixtures are essential for Pakistan’s preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in early 2026.

The Asia Cup, set to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28, will be followed closely by South Africa’s tour of Pakistan in early October for a two-match Test series. As a result, fitting in a separate white-ball series against Ireland became unfeasible for this season.

Officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board explained that the team’s schedule leading up to the 2025 Asia Cup and the 2026 World Cup is extremely tight. Therefore, postponing the Ireland series was considered a practical and necessary decision to manage player workload.

In recent months, Pakistan has already made adjustments to its home fixtures by cutting down ODIs against Bangladesh and converting the Afghanistan series into a tri-nation tournament. These steps reflect PCB’s focus on T20 preparations ahead of the global events, while also dealing with ongoing scheduling pressures.