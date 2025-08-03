Three terrorists killed, cop martyred in Bannu clash

A police officer was martyred and three terrorists were shot dead after militants launched a violent attack on a security checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Fateh Khel checkpost, where the attackers used heavy weapons, leading to an intense exchange of fire between police and militants.

Thanks to the swift and brave response from the security personnel, the attack was foiled before it could cause greater harm. Bannu Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan confirmed that three terrorists were killed on the spot, while several others were injured. Unfortunately, one police officer embraced martyrdom while defending the post with great courage.

Following the clash, a search operation was immediately launched to locate any remaining militants in the surrounding area. The police remain on high alert, determined to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of the region’s residents. Authorities are urging locals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Pakistan has seen a troubling rise in terror incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since 2021. Despite ongoing operations, militant groups continue to pose serious threats to national security. The latest Bannu attack is another reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement to protect the country.

In May alone, Pakistan recorded 85 militant attacks, slightly up from 81 in April, resulting in 113 fatalities. Notably, deaths among security forces rose by 73%, and civilian injuries increased by 145%, showing the growing human cost of terrorism. Security forces, in return, killed 59 militants during successful operations.

As security challenges persist, the bravery of officers like the one martyred in Bannu reflects the resilience of Pakistan’s armed forces. Authorities are committed to continuing counter-terrorism efforts and maintaining pressure on militant networks operating in volatile regions.