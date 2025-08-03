New football stadium opens in Karachi’s Malir

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani inaugurated a new football stadium in Malir on Sunday, emphasizing that his party, the PPP, represents urban and rural Sindh alike. He stated that various development projects worth billions are ongoing across Karachi and the province, with the government aiming to complete them within the current financial year.

In addition to the football stadium, Ghani also opened a new community center built by TMC Malir. He assured that these public facilities are designed for residents’ convenience and would be efficiently managed. More projects across Karachi’s districts are in progress and expected to be completed in the coming months, boosting local infrastructure.

During the event, which saw participation from Sindh Assembly members and local leaders, Ghani highlighted PPP’s deep roots in Malir. He mentioned that the area has produced many influential party figures and confirmed that PPP had secured the most seats in Malir in past elections. He praised Shahrah-e-Bhutto as one of the city’s top development schemes, expected to complete its final phase by December.

Touching on the long-delayed K-IV water project, Ghani explained that its initial poor design caused major setbacks. However, work has now resumed under WAPDA, with Rs 70 billion earmarked for Karachi’s water supply improvements. He expressed optimism that the project would be completed on schedule and also announced that water from the Hub Canal would resume on 14 August.

Addressing criticism, Ghani refuted claims that PPP focuses only on its strongholds. He stressed that the party has spent generously on development even in areas where it didn’t win a single council seat. He asserted PPP’s position as the largest urban political force in Sindh, having won recent local elections in all major cities of the province.

In conclusion, Ghani spoke about preparations for Independence Day, calling it a “Day of Victory” and appreciating the efforts of the armed forces and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the global stage. He urged the public to actively participate in celebrations and confirmed that work on the Quaidabad bridge would soon be finished, helping ease traffic congestion in the area.