Soaring food prices in Punjab spark public outcry

Food inflation in Punjab has reached alarming levels, leaving consumers frustrated as they pay far more than government-approved rates. Despite setting up new price control departments, the government has failed to enforce these rates effectively in markets across the province. Citizens are now questioning the value of these departments, which seem to increase administrative costs without solving the problem.

This week, essential vegetables and poultry products were sold at prices much higher than the fixed rates. Not a single vegetable was available for under Rs 200 per kilogram, showing a clear failure of price enforcement. Even though authorities revised official rates, vendors continued charging inflated prices, and enforcement teams remained absent or ineffective.

In the poultry sector, price differences were especially noticeable. Although the official rate for live chicken was set at Rs 374–388 per kilogram, customers paid as much as Rs 480. Chicken meat officially priced at Rs 562 per kilogram was sold for Rs 570–640, while boneless chicken reached a staggering Rs 1,200 per kilogram.

Vegetables also showed significant markups. Soft-skin potatoes, fixed at Rs 80–85 per kilogram, sold for Rs 150. Onions priced at Rs 55 were sold for Rs 100, and tomatoes jumped from an official Rs 90 to Rs 150. Garlic and ginger were among the most overpriced, with garlic selling at Rs 400 and ginger touching Rs 700 per kilogram.

Fruits were no better. Apples that should cost Rs 265 per kilogram went up to Rs 350. Bananas, grapes, mangoes, and even common fruits like guava and papaya crossed official limits or disappeared from markets entirely. Dates officially priced at Rs 490 were shockingly sold at up to Rs 2,000 per kilogram in some areas.

While families struggle to afford daily essentials, price control officials remain largely passive. The lack of strict action has made many believe these efforts are more symbolic than practical. As inflation keeps rising, public trust in the government’s ability to control the market is rapidly weakening.