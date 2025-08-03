‘Wednesday’ actor Isaac Ordonez talks surprising growth spurt

Isaac Ordonez, who plays Pugsley Addams in the hit Netflix series Wednesday, recently shared a fun update about his physical transformation between seasons one and two. The young actor revealed that during the first season, he was the same height as his on-screen sister Jenna Ortega, who plays the lead role of Wednesday Addams.

However, Isaac humorously added that he’s now “hovering” over Jenna after experiencing a major growth spurt. “I was the same height as Jenna in season one. I’ve grown quite a lot,” he said with a laugh, calling the height difference between them “amazing” and unexpected.

While reflecting on his time on set, Isaac spoke warmly about working alongside Jenna Ortega. “Watching her through the monitor, like, you really start to pick up things,” he shared. He described Jenna as “wonderful” and praised her for being kind and professional, calling her “such a nice woman.”

Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, also opened up about her role. She said she could relate to Morticia’s parenting struggles, though thankfully her real-life experiences were not as intense. “I never had the struggle with my daughter that I have with Wednesday,” she explained.

As excitement builds, fans can look forward to Wednesday season 2, which is set to return later this year. The first four episodes will stream in August, with the remaining four dropping in September, promising more Addams Family drama and surprises.