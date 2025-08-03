Heavy rain brings traffic chaos to Matta-Mingora road

SWAT, August 3, 2025 — Continuous rainfall in Swat caused a major traffic jam on the busy Matta-Mingora Road, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The downpour triggered weather disruptions that led to severe congestion along the key route, impacting both public and private transport. Traffic came to a complete standstill in several sections.

As vehicles piled up, frustrated drivers and passengers struggled to navigate the road. Despite efforts by traffic police, water-logged patches and slippery conditions made it difficult to restore normal flow. The situation worsened as more rain continued throughout the day, further delaying any cleanup or clearance attempts.

Local residents reported that the lack of proper drainage infrastructure contributed to the chaos. Rainwater collected on the road surface, causing two-wheelers to skid and heavy vehicles to stall. Many commuters expressed concern over the absence of emergency response and traffic management during extreme weather.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers and businesses located along the road also suffered due to reduced customer access. Schools and offices in the area reported lower attendance as people found it difficult to reach their destinations on time. Parents voiced frustration over the lack of safe routes for school transport.

Authorities have yet to issue a detailed plan to resolve the issue. However, local officials have promised that road maintenance teams will be deployed after the weather improves. They urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel on the affected road until conditions stabilize.

This recent traffic mess has once again highlighted the urgent need for better infrastructure and drainage systems in the region. With heavy monsoon rains expected to continue, citizens are calling for immediate action to prevent similar incidents in the coming weeks.