PSB overhauls leave policy, sets up pension fund

ISLAMABAD, August 3, 2025 — The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has revised its Service Rules 2000, making key changes to its leave encashment policy and introducing a new Contributory Pension Fund. These reforms aim to reduce financial pressure on the organisation and create a sustainable pension system. The updated leave encashment policy now limits encashment to only 365 days in case of retirement, resignation, or death.

Previously, employees could receive basic salary payments for 50% of any earned leave beyond 365 days. This approach had placed a growing burden on PSB’s financial resources. The new rule is designed to cut excessive payouts and ensure fair and manageable disbursement of end-of-service benefits. Officials said the reforms are essential to maintain a healthy financial structure.

In another major step, the PSB has launched a Contributory Pension Fund, projected to generate over Rs73 million annually. This fund will receive contributions from both current employees and retirees, helping the board meet long-term pension obligations. Monthly collections will total Rs6.161 million, including Rs1.57 million from employees, Rs1.454 million from retirees, and Rs3.138 million from PSB itself.

The policy outlines that both employees and retirees under the age of 72 will contribute 10%, while retirees above 72 will contribute 20%, matched by the PSB. This two-tier contribution system ensures that all stakeholders share responsibility in maintaining the pension system. The board expects the fund to steadily grow and support timely payments without causing future strain.

The decision follows an internal review that revealed PSB had paid over Rs535 million in pensions over the past three years. With annual increments in pension amounts, the financial model was becoming unsustainable. Experts warned that without immediate reform, the board would face serious difficulty in meeting pension obligations within the next five years.

Through these reforms, PSB aims to strike a balance between employee welfare and long-term financial stability. Officials stressed that while the changes may seem tough, they are necessary to safeguard the board’s future and ensure reliable service benefits for all employees.