Pakistan, Iran set $10 billion trade goal amid visit

ISLAMABAD, August 3, 2025 — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy during a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Shehbaz emphasized that Tehran has every right to use nuclear power for development and peaceful purposes, standing by Iran amid growing global concerns over its nuclear program. The Iranian president is currently on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

At the presser, PM Shehbaz also announced that both countries have set a trade target of $10 billion. He highlighted the signing of several new memorandums of understanding (MoUs), expressing hope that they would soon turn into formal agreements. Discussions covered regional security, economic ties, and shared concerns such as the situation in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He condemned Israel’s actions in Iran and Gaza and praised Iran’s support for Palestinians.

President Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its hospitality, calling it his “second home.” He stressed that Iran values strong ties with Pakistan, grounded in shared religion, culture, and history. The Iranian president also urged greater unity in the Muslim world and said both countries were working together to strengthen border security and deepen cooperation in political, economic, and cultural areas.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan and Iran exchanged 12 MoUs covering various sectors. These included agreements on plant protection, joint use of border gates, ICT, tourism, trade, air services, meteorology, maritime safety, and judicial assistance. The MoUs also laid the foundation for enhanced collaboration in science, innovation, and product certification. Both sides called these developments a step forward toward long-term economic and strategic cooperation.

During separate trade talks, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan met with Iranian Minister Mohammad Atabak to discuss removing trade barriers and boosting business ties. They agreed to promote sector-specific partnerships in agriculture, livestock, services, and energy. The two ministers also discussed organising regular B2B exchanges and trade delegations to strengthen trust between Pakistani and Iranian business communities.

Both sides expressed confidence that by using structured platforms such as the Joint Economic Commission and expanding border facilities, regional trade can grow significantly. They committed to holding dedicated B2B meetings during future visits and emphasised the need for a clear facilitation system to help businesses on both sides engage effectively.