PTI finalizes plans for august 5 peaceful protest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser confirmed that all preparations for the August 5 nationwide protest have been completed. Speaking at a press conference alongside Shahram Khan Tarakai, Qaiser emphasized the movement will be entirely peaceful, constitutional, and focused on securing justice for the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

The former speaker of the National Assembly said the protest is not about confrontation but about demanding a fair and merit-based trial for Imran Khan. He added that August 5 holds deep meaning for PTI, as it marks the date of Khan’s arrest in 2023, which he described as a turning point in the party’s political struggle. “Imran Khan could be released in an hour, but he refuses to make any deal,” Qaiser stated.

Moreover, Qaiser underscored the importance of economic stability through regional trade. He stressed improving relations with neighboring Afghanistan to support Pakistan’s economy, stating that trade partnerships should not be ignored during political struggles. He called on authorities to ensure justice without compromising national interests.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister’s spokesperson Faraz Mughal reiterated that the provincial government remains fully loyal to Imran Khan’s leadership. He clarified that CM Ali Amin Gandapur will resign the moment Imran Khan directs, affirming the PTI founder’s absolute authority within the party and the provincial setup.

The statement comes in response to recent reports suggesting Khan had asked Gandapur to resign if he failed to improve law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mughal, however, stated that there is no official directive yet regarding any such resignation, though the party respects the principle of accountability in governance.

Terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surged in 2025, with 476 incidents reported from January to July. These attacks have claimed 121 civilian lives, wounded over 300 people, and resulted in the martyrdom of 66 police officers. Other security forces have also faced heavy losses amid the ongoing violence across the province.