Punjab faces surging monsoon rains, urgent action needed

Punjab is experiencing a sharp increase in extreme weather events as the effects of climate change continue to intensify across the region. This year, the province has seen record-breaking monsoon rains that started earlier than usual and have lasted longer than expected. Experts warn that if a proper climate policy is not introduced soon, such conditions may become permanent. The early arrival of the monsoon season on June 25, almost three weeks ahead of the usual schedule, has overwhelmed local systems.

Officials from the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report that rainfall levels have surged dramatically in many districts. For example, Chakwal recorded 423mm of rain in just one day between July 16 and 17, the highest this season. Overall, the province has seen a 30 to 36 percent increase in rainfall compared to previous years. During the first two weeks of July alone, rainfall levels were 73 percent higher than average, pushing the region far beyond its usual seasonal expectations.

Meteorologists estimate that Punjab, which normally receives 800 to 900mm of monsoon rain each season, has already crossed 1,000mm in 2025. They warn the total could reach 1,200mm before the season ends in mid-September. Despite repeated alerts from meteorological authorities, local administrations remained unprepared for such heavy downpours, treating them as isolated events rather than a sign of long-term climate change. The lack of preparedness has worsened the impact, leading to urban flooding and infrastructure challenges.

Climate experts have linked this shift in weather patterns to rising ocean temperatures in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. These warmer waters fuel monsoon winds with more moisture, causing intense and prolonged rainfall. Dr. Saadia Khalid, a leading climate specialist, noted that urbanization and deforestation are making the situation worse. Major cities have lost their natural ability to absorb water, leading to drainage problems and frequent floods in low-lying urban areas.

Moreover, the ongoing construction boom and poor land-use planning have contributed to the growing crisis. Dr. Khalid explained that monsoon rains are now following unusual paths, hitting regions like Punjab that previously saw less intense weather. This shift is creating new challenges for local authorities and residents, many of whom are not equipped to handle repeated flooding. The damage to homes, crops, and infrastructure continues to grow with every passing spell.

In conclusion, experts agree that immediate steps are needed to address the rising climate threat. A strong policy focused on reducing carbon emissions, managing land use responsibly, and improving water drainage systems is crucial. Without decisive action, intense rainfall and extreme weather may become the new normal for Punjab, putting millions at risk and straining the province’s already fragile infrastructure.