Arbabi proposes joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan

A high-level Iranian delegation led by Reza Masrour, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones on Saturday visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a productive meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi to explore avenues for deepening economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The Iranian delegation included Mohammad Said Arbabi, Managing Director of the Chamber of Free Zones; Saeed Rabiei, Deputy Secretary of Free Zones; Ali Reza Khayyami, Director; Zahra Qadyanlo, Commercial Counsellor; Asif Ghias, Managing Director Zenith; and Ms. Faiza Hussaini.

The ICCI side was represented by Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Chairman Founder Group Shaikh Tariq Sadiq, Executive Members Mohammad Imran Minhas, Waseem Chaudhry, and Advisor to the ICCI President, Naeem Siddiqui.

Both sides agreed to foster collaboration in trade, joint ventures, investment, and industrial cooperation, emphasizing the need for mutually beneficial economic initiatives. Reza Masrour showcased the vast potential of Iran’s free trade zones, especially the Chabahar Free Zone, and invited Pakistani businessmen for a visit to explore investment prospects.

Highlighting a major proposal, Mohammad Said Arbabi suggested the establishment of a joint border free zone between Iran and Pakistan.

He revealed that Iran has already allocated a significant tract of land for this purpose and urged Pakistan to take the next step toward materializing this initiative.

He further recommended a formal partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Chabahar Free Zone and ICCI to facilitate joint expos and business cooperation.

Welcoming the delegation, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi underlined the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Iran and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral trade, organizing joint exhibitions, and enhancing people-to-people and business-to-business linkages. He said Pakistan’s pharmaceutical, surgical and sports goods, minerals, pink salt, and IT services hold great potential for exports to Iran. He vowed ICCI’s active support for value addition, border trade, and cultural exchanges.

President Qureshi also extended an invitation to the Iranian side to participate in ICCI’s upcoming International Industrial Exhibition scheduled for September, encouraging them to showcase their industrial and cultural strengths.