IHC allows United Insurance to resume guarantee business

The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited has officially resumed its guarantee business operations following a significant ruling by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which suspended the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) earlier directives that had called for a halt to such activities.

In a detailed order issued on July 28, 2025, the IHC directed the SECP to immediately withdraw its previous press release related to the cessation of United Insurance’s guarantee business. Complying with the directive, the SECP submitted a formal compliance report to the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) of the IHC on July 30, 2025.

As a result of the court’s intervention, all restrictions previously imposed on the company’s guarantee business have been effectively suspended, enabling The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited to fully resume its operations in this domain.

The company is expected to release an official statement reaffirming its commitment to continuing services under the legal framework established by the courts ruling. Industry observers view this development as a pivotal moment for regulatory clarity in the insurance sector.