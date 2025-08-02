NBP partners with HAZECO for seamless digital bill collections

In a significant step toward expanding its digital footprint, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has successfully onboarded Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) for end-to-end digital bill collection services. The agreement was formally signed by Mr. Imran Gul, General Manager North – NBP Islamabad, and Engr. Qazi Muhammad Tahir, CEO – HAZECO.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Mr. Hisham Jan Kiani, Head of Digital Solutions North – Digital Banking Group (DBG), and Mr. Fakhar-uz-Zaman, Regional Head – NBP Abbottabad.

Through this strategic collaboration, NBP will deploy its SMARTPAY and 1LINK Reverse Aggregation platforms to enable real-time, streamlined bill collection for HAZECO’s customer base of nearly 900,000.

Senior officials from both organizations underscored the value of this partnership in enhancing customer convenience, improving cash flow management, and driving operational excellence in utility billing processes. This milestone reflects NBP’s ongoing commitment to advancing digital transformation in Pakistan’s public sector, delivering innovative financial solutions, and contributing to the development of a secure and inclusive digital economy.