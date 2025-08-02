Karachi lawyer murder: Suspect speaks out

In Karachi, fugitive suspect Imran Afridi has publicly confessed to murdering senior lawyer Shamsul Islam. In a video message that has gone viral on social media, Afridi claimed he killed the lawyer as an act of revenge for the years of torture and injustice his father suffered at Shamsul Islam’s hands.

Afridi admitted his crime and alleged that Shamsul Islam not only physically abused his father but also falsely imprisoned him on fabricated charges related to a financial dispute of 3.5 million rupees. Afridi said his father’s mental health deteriorated due to these repeated abuses, and after being abducted again and tortured by the lawyer, he was fatally shot in the head.

Accused Imran Afridi has confessed to killing senior lawyer Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam. His statement comes a day after the killing, CCTV footage of which sent shockwaves across the country. pic.twitter.com/F8DwDAIBJC — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) August 2, 2025

Afridi stated he resorted to this extreme act after enduring four years of injustice, mental stress, and frustration with the legal system’s failure to hold Shamsul Islam accountable. He described himself as a peaceful citizen pushed to commit murder due to systematic corruption and favoritism enjoyed by the influential lawyer.

In November 2024, Afridi had a minor altercation with Shamsul Islam, after which the lawyer allegedly filed false terrorism charges against Afridi’s family. As a result, several innocent family members were arrested and remain in jail. Despite naming Shamsul Islam and Maulvi Ibadur Rehman in connection with the murder and kidnapping of his father, no legal action has been taken against them, even though Afridi’s father was a head constable.

Following the murder, police registered the case at Darakhshan police station and formed a special six-member investigation committee led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari. Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Karachi, Syed Asad Raza, warned the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to stop Afridi from fleeing the country. Afridi’s details and photos have been placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to aid in his capture.