Pakistan’s better future team wins under-15 title at Norway Cup

Pakistan’s team, Better Future Pakistan, won the Under-15 title at the Norway Cup. The team consists of players from Lyari. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They impressed by defeating every opponent with strong performances. Their hard work and skill earned them the championship trophy.

In the final match, Better Future Pakistan faced Norway’s club Jerv FK. The Pakistani team won the game 2-0. They scored one goal in each half. Ahmad Ali scored the first goal, and Owais scored the second. Their teamwork and determination helped secure the victory.

The Norway Cup is the world’s biggest youth football tournament. It hosts hundreds of teams from over 30 countries. The tournament features players in different age groups. Competing teams show high levels of talent and sportsmanship. This event offers great experience to young football players.

Better Future Pakistan’s success shows the growing talent in Pakistan’s youth football. Their achievement brings pride to their community in Lyari. It also inspires other young players across the country. The team’s win proves that Pakistani youth can compete at a high international level. It sends a strong message about Pakistan’s football potential.

This victory marks an important milestone for Pakistan’s football scene. The team’s success will motivate more support for youth sports. Fans and experts alike have praised their outstanding performance. Better Future Pakistan now looks ahead to new challenges and opportunities. Their journey is a hopeful sign for the future of football in Pakistan.