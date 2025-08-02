Muslim man slapped on Indian flight sparks outrage

A shocking video of a Muslim passenger being slapped on an IndiGo flight has gone viral. The incident happened on flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata. The victim was reportedly feeling unwell and had a panic attack. While cabin crew helped him, another passenger suddenly slapped him. The attacker hit without warning or clear reason, according to the Hindustan Times.

Witnesses recorded the incident, and the video spread quickly on social media. In the clip, the victim appears visibly distressed and shaken. A fellow passenger is heard scolding the attacker, saying no one has the right to hit anyone. A cabin crew member also tells the accused to stop immediately. The reason for the slap remains unclear, but many believe it was a hate-motivated act.

We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew. Our crew acted in accordance with… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 1, 2025

After landing in Kolkata, the attacker was handed over to airport security. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took him into custody. IndiGo confirmed the man would face action under unruly flyer rules. The airline said the accused may face a temporary flying ban. It stressed its duty to keep passengers safe and respected.

That man should be identified by @IndiGo6E and handed mover to police urgently. Glad some people countered that hateful man for slapping an innocent patient who was Muslim.

pic.twitter.com/O3PL5FuK9M — Chandan Sinha (@profAIPC) August 1, 2025

Online, people voiced strong anger and demanded justice. Many blamed the attack on growing hate against Muslims in India. One user on X said this reflects “decades of hate politics” now reaching their peak. Another called the assault “pathetic” and demanded the attacker be jailed and banned from flying. People condemned the silence around such violence.

Tensions in India have been high after recent conflict with Pakistan. In May, a rights group reported 184 hate crimes against Muslims in just 12 days. This assault has deepened concerns about rising Islamophobia in public spaces. Many now call for tougher penalties and better protection for vulnerable groups.