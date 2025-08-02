Pakistan adds foreign-only immigration counters

Pakistan will establish separate immigration counters for foreign travelers at all international airports, the government announced. The decision was made under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to improve the country’s image and ease travel procedures for foreigners. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the plan on Saturday.

The initiative aims to boost tourism, attract international investors, and ensure smooth trade-related travel. By streamlining immigration procedures, the government hopes to offer a more welcoming experience to tourists, business delegations, and foreign workers entering Pakistan. It also aligns with efforts to rebuild global trust in Pakistan as a safe and business-friendly destination.

Officials said the dedicated counters will help reduce long wait times and provide better service to international visitors. It will also speed up immigration for returning Pakistanis, as they will no longer share the same queues with foreign passengers. This is expected to improve passenger flow at major hubs like Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi airports.

The new policy follows broader aviation reforms, including a $15 million agreement to strengthen airport security signed earlier this year by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA). The government has emphasized that modern, efficient airports are key to supporting national economic growth.

More details about implementation timelines and airport readiness are expected in the coming weeks. For now, officials say the move sends a strong message: Pakistan is open, accessible, and ready to welcome the world.