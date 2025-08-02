Aagha Ali: Men must built their own life before marriage

Actor Aagha Ali recently shared his views on what men should achieve before getting married. Speaking on a podcast with host Adnan Faisal, Ali said men must have financial stability and respect for their spouse. He stressed that women deserve security, not sacrifice, in a marriage.

Ali emphasized that it does not matter how expensive a man’s possessions are. What counts is whether he is debt-free, provides a respectful home, and celebrates his wife’s special moments. He said love can only thrive in a safe and secure environment.

The actor also discussed how veteran artists should offer constructive criticism. Ali believes harsh comments, especially about wardrobe or looks, can harm performers more than help them. He cited recent critiques of Humayun Saeed’s role as an example.

Ali further reflected on society’s growing isolation. He said families need to be more open and supportive of one another to handle life’s challenges. He hopes openness will help people face hardships together.

Ali touched on his personal life, mentioning his divorce from actress Hina Altaf. He said happiness matters most, whether married or divorced. He also thanked Ahmed Ali Butt for encouraging him to speak publicly about his divorce after a year of silence.