Romania opens port for Pakistan’s Europe trade

Romania has offered Pakistan the use of its Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as a direct gateway to European markets. This initiative aims to diversify Pakistan’s export routes, reduce logistics costs, and boost bilateral trade. Islamabad warmly welcomed the proposal, calling it a viable and strategic step to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met Romanian Ambassador Dan Stoenescu in Islamabad to discuss expanding cooperation in various sectors. Their talks focused on enhancing trade, improving logistics networks, defense collaboration, energy partnerships, and cultural exchanges. Both sides expressed strong interest in boosting agricultural trade, including meat exports, and explored opportunities in pharmaceuticals, surgical goods, industrial fans, and green energy technologies like solar and wind power.

Romania committed to supporting Pakistan’s transition to renewable energy by offering advanced solar and wind technology. The Romanian delegation also showed eagerness to invest in Pakistan’s industrial sector, encouraged by the country’s recent reforms aimed at reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers. Jam Kamal highlighted that these reforms create lucrative incentives for Romanian companies to pursue joint ventures and partnerships in Pakistan.

The Romanian ambassador praised Pakistan’s rapidly growing IT sector, recognizing the talent and capabilities of Pakistani tech professionals. Both parties agreed to deepen cooperation in technology development and facilitate exchanges of skilled professionals. They also discussed improving visa facilitation and cultural diplomacy to enhance connectivity and foster closer people-to-people relationships.

The meeting ended on a positive note, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Romania ties. Both sides look forward to expanding trade volumes, increasing technology collaboration, and promoting mutual cultural understanding in the years ahead.