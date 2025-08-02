Karachi lawyer murder sparks 6-member probe team

Karachi – A case has been registered at Darakhshan Police Station over the targeted killing of senior lawyer Khawaja Shamsul Islam, who was gunned down in Karachi’s Defence Phase 6 area. The incident took place on August 1, when an armed attacker ambushed the lawyer outside a mosque after prayers. Two others, including the victim’s son, were also injured.

In response to the high-profile killing, a 6-member special investigation team has been formed under the leadership of SSP Keamari, as per the directive of DIG South Syed Asad Raza. The team will pursue the case until the arrest and punishment of the suspect are ensured. The investigation committee includes SP Investigation South, SP Clifton, DSP Keamari, DSP Investigation Clifton, the Darakhshan SHO, and the appointed investigating officer.

Meanwhile, DIG South has written to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requesting that the suspect, identified as Imran Khan s/o Nabi Gul, be placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent him from fleeing abroad. His photos and personal details have also been shared with FIA for immediate action.

The FIR includes charges of terrorism and murder, and was filed by the victim’s brother. Police officials believe the attack was pre-planned and targeted, though the motive remains under investigation.

In protest, lawyers across Karachi observed a strike at City Courts today, following a call by the Karachi Bar Association (KBA). KBA President Aamir Warraich condemned the killing and blamed police negligence. He called for a full investigation and announced that further action would be taken if justice is delayed. The legal community has expressed outrage, citing past attacks on lawyers and demanding better security for members of the bar.