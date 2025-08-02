Pakistan army powers up with Z-10ME

The Pakistan Army has officially inducted the Z-10ME attack helicopters, strengthening its air assault and defense capabilities. These modern helicopters can strike with precision in both day and night conditions. They are equipped with advanced radar systems and electronic warfare tools. This addition marks a major upgrade to the Army’s combat power against air and ground threats.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir led the induction ceremony at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges. He also observed a live firepower demonstration by the newly inducted helicopters. While addressing the event, the Army Chief praised the strong professionalism and morale of the troops. He also highlighted the Army’s full commitment to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Moreover, the COAS witnessed combined arms tactics during the demonstration. These showed the Army’s focus on maintaining a strong edge in modern warfare. He appreciated the troops’ combat readiness and skills during the display. According to Radio Pakistan, the field marshal expressed full satisfaction with the performance and tactical strength shown.

During his visit, the COAS was also briefed on the ongoing training and operational readiness of the formations. He visited the garrison and reviewed their strategic preparedness. He expressed confidence in the high standards of training and planning across the units.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy recently launched the PNS Sahiwal gun boat at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. This modern vessel has been designed locally by the Navy’s Platform Design Wing. It will carry long-range, semi-automatic guns to improve maritime defense. This shows the Navy’s steady progress in building advanced naval platforms.