Pakistan launches new drive for Afghan repatriation

The Pakistani government has started a new campaign to ensure the respectful and organized return of Afghan citizens, especially those living in southwestern regions like Quetta and Chaman. According to senior official Meherullah, the Ministry of Interior has issued clear instructions to begin this process as soon as possible. Thousands of Afghans are now heading towards the border following these new directions.

In Chaman, government official Habib Bangalzai reported that between 4,000 to 5,000 Afghans were waiting at the border on Friday. Meanwhile, Abdul Latif Hakimi, the head of refugee registration in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, confirmed an increase in the number of returnees. This shows that the campaign is already prompting a significant movement back to Afghanistan.

Millions of Afghans came to Pakistan over the past decades to escape war. After the Taliban regained control in 2021, more Afghan citizens crossed into Pakistan in search of safety. However, in 2023, Pakistan began a forced repatriation campaign, which was restarted in April 2025 after canceling many residence permits. Officials warned that those who fail to leave could face arrest.

Since the start of this campaign, over one million Afghans have left Pakistan, with more than 200,000 returning home just since April 2025. The latest efforts focus on the 800,000 Afghans holding temporary residence permits, many of whom have lived in Pakistan for decades or were even born here. Despite the emotional and human challenges, the campaign continues to gain public support.

The growing support comes as many Pakistani citizens express frustration over rising security and economic issues. Officials blame some Afghan migrants for involvement in recent terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Last year, Pakistan witnessed its deadliest wave of attacks in over a decade, increasing the urgency of this operation.

In a similar move, Iran has also launched a large-scale campaign to send Afghan refugees back. So far, more than 1.5 million Afghans have been deported from Iran. Experts believe these forced returns are meant to pressure the Taliban government to control militancy near the border and improve overall security in the region.