First Lady distributes home ownership papers among flood-hit people

First Lady and Member of the National Assembly, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, said that “today is a day of pride for all of us”. “The house ownership entitlement is not just a piece of paper but a guarantee of your future security.”

Addressing the distribution ceremony of ownership rights under the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood-Affected Project in Nawabshah, Shaheed Benazirabad, she said that 2.1 million houses are being constructed under the SPFH project by the Sindh government. The most important aspect, she emphasized, is that the land for each house is being registered in the name of the woman of the household.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto said that this is not just a house, but a symbol of dignity, authority, and security, not only for you, but also for your children.

She described this project as the result of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s hard work, vision, and commitment to public welfare, stating that no other province or political party has taken such a significant and people-friendly initiative to date.

Referring to the promise of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Bibi Aseefa said that he had pledged to provide every citizen with land, shelter, and dignity. Today, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is fulfilling that promise.

She said that, God willing, you will be safe, and your future generations will live with respect and dignity.