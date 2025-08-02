26 injured as Islamabad Express derails near Kala Shah Kaku

At least 26 people were injured as the Islamabad Express passenger train derailed near Kala Shah Kaku in Punjab’s Sheikhupura district on Friday with rescue services carrying out a search operation.

According to a statement from Punjab Rescue 1122, five bogies of the train were derailed near a chemical plant in the Kala Shah Kaku area, with the control room receiving reports around 7:32pm.

“Six emergency vehicles and 25 rescuers were immediately dispatched to start the rescue operation,” Punjab Rescue Spokesperson Farooq Ahmed was quoted as saying. “Most of the passengers suffered scratches, bruises and skin injuries and 25 were given first aid.”

The statement added that a 25-year-old man was trapped in the derailed carriage and injured his hip. “A complete search operation is being carried out in all the bogies to ensure that no passenger is trapped,” the statement reads, adding that rescuers were trying to save one other person at the scene.

“The injured have been transported to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital in Muridke for treatment,” the statement added.

The Associated Press of Pakistan reported that Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi took notice of the derailment and directed the Railways CEO and the divisional superintendent to reach the scene and oversee the situation. The minister also ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident and instructed that a report be submitted within seven days.