Five cops martyred as bandits attack Sadiqabad check-post

Five policemen were martyred and two others got injured in a rocket launcher assault by Katcha area dacoits on a police checkpost near Mahi Chowk in Sadiqabad late Thursday night.

The martyrs include five constables – Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saleem, Nakheel, Khalil and Ghazanfar. Police said the incident took place near Basti Sheikhani in Rahim Yar Khan district.

The bodies and injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical assistance, respectively.

As soon as the incident was reported, a large contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area and a search operation was launched. Police officials said that the elements involved in the attack will soon be brought to justice.

Katcha areas in south Punjab and upper Sindh have long been safe havens for criminal elements and even massive joint operations by security forces could not eradicate them.

Taking notice of the incident at the Sheikhani Police Post, Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar has sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur and ordered the District Police officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan to arrest the robbers involved in the firing.

The Punjab IG condemned this cowardly attack and said that the robbers took advantage of the darkness of the night to attack from behind. He further said that the morale of the Punjab Police is high and such cowardly acts cannot lower the morale of the force that sacrificed its lives.

He made it clear that the police operation against the robbers of the Katcha will continue with full force and the blood of the martyrs will not be allowed to go in vain.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, one of the robbers was also killed in exchange of fire.