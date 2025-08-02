UAE envoy meets Nawaz, Maryam to strengthen relations

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, met PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Murree on Friday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, economic partnership, education, science, and sustainable development.

PML-N leaders warmly welcomed the ambassador and conveyed goodwill and best wishes from the people of Punjab to the UAE leadership and citizens.

Both sides agreed to elevate Pakistan-UAE relations to new heights and expand mutual cooperation across various sectors.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized that the bond between Pakistan and the UAE is more than diplomatic-it is heartfelt and has withstood the test of time.

He and Maryam Nawaz praised UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his visionary leadership, scientific advancement, and commitment to environmental sustainability.

Maryam Nawaz expressed a desire to further enhance cooperation with the UAE in education, research, and environmental sectors. She also appreciated the recently activated visa-free entry facility for holders of diplomatic and official passports between the two countries.

She noted the positive growth in bilateral trade and highlighted Punjab’s development in education, health, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Inviting Emirati investors and businesses to Punjab, she said the province now offers a business-friendly environment and is an ideal destination for investment.