Opposition alliance calls for grand dialogue, new CoD

The opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Friday called for a grand dialogue between all political parties of the country and a new charter of democracy between them.

The TTAP had held its multi-party conference on Thursday, appealing for a new social contract to restore the Constitution and democracy, claiming that government officials had blocked access to the original venue in Islamabad, forcing them to relocate. The alliance was forced to move its conference to a private farmhouse after authorities placed barriers at its intended venue, Tulip Banquet Hall.

Addressing a press conference on the second day of the conference held at his farmhouse, TTAP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar presented the alliance’s resolution.

“The parties participating in the TTAP and its All-Party Conference (APC) agreed that at this time there is an urgent need for a new democratic charter among all political parties and political forces,” the resolution read.

“As a result of the constant attacks of the hybrid system, the Constitution of Pakistan, the human rights given in it from Articles 8 to 11, and the parliamentary democratic system have become meaningless and today the social contract between the people and the state has been shattered.

“Therefore, for the new charter, a complete consensus should be reached among all the political forces in the country after a national dialogue.”

The TTAP said that political consensus was needed on the following aspects: supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament, rule of law, independence of the judiciary, appointment of a free and independent Election Commission and fair elections, the situation in Balochistan, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former tribal areas, the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, inter-provincial relations and water distribution, inter-relations of political parties and investigation of all illegal administrative actions, freedom of the media, rights of women and minorities and international relations.

The alliance demanded an end to the “wave of fascism and political manipulation” in the country.

It also condemned the “unjust imprisonment” of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi, demanding their early release and immediate appointment of their pending cases in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Supreme Court for immediate hearing.

The opposition moot also lashed out at the recent sentencing against scores of PTI leaders and workers, including the National Assembly and Senate opposition leaders, saying yesterday was a “dark day in the political and democratic history of Pakistan in this regard and it once again shows that this hybrid system wants the complete elimination of the opposition in the country”.

On constitutional supremacy, the alliance criticised the recent amendments made to the Constitution and called for their removal. The moot also called for the dismantling of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, alleging that the rights and resources of the provinces were usurped through it.