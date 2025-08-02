FO slams India’s ‘Operation Mahadev’ as ‘entirely fabricated’

Pakistan has firmly rejected the unfounded assertions made by Indian leaders during the recent Lok Sabha debate on the so-called “Operation Sindoor.” According to the Foreign Office, the statements are part of a broader pattern to distort facts, justify aggression, and glorify conflict for domestic purposes.

During a media briefing on Friday, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that India’s attack on Pakistan, targeting alleged terrorist infrastructure, resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Despite this, Pakistan successfully neutralised Indian fighter jets and military targets, highlighting the failure of India’s military objectives.

“The world knows that India attacked Pakistan without any verifiable evidence or credible investigation into the Pahalgam attack,” he said. “Pakistan’s actions in defending its territory were indisputable, and we strongly reject any further claims regarding the so-called ‘Operation Mahadev,'” he added.

The spokesperson also criticised India for rejecting Pakistan’s offer for a transparent, independent investigation into the Pahalgam attack. Instead of seeking diplomatic solutions, India escalated tensions, prompting Pakistan to call for acknowledgment of India’s military losses and the role of third parties in securing the ceasefire, the statement read.