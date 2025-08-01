Pakistan eyes fast, affordable ferry service

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has urged the immediate launch of Pakistan’s first-ever ferry service. He stressed the need to remove bureaucratic delays and help private operators enter the sea travel industry. The goal is to make regional travel cheaper, faster, and more accessible—especially for religious pilgrims.

The minister issued these directions during a detailed briefing by Director General Shipping and Ports, Alia Shahid, in Islamabad. He instructed authorities to fully digitalise the ferry licensing process and merge it with the Pakistan Single Window platform. This system already handles ship registrations and will speed up new ferry permits. The minister also demanded that the current six-month approval time be reduced to just one month.

Chaudhry said the government should explore investor-friendly financial models. These may include bank guarantees, insurance-backed guarantees, or a mix of both. He said the aim is not to burden entrepreneurs but to encourage them. “We must support those willing to invest in Pakistan’s sea transport sector,” he added.

He highlighted the service’s importance for pilgrims, especially those going to Iran and Iraq. Each year, around 700,000 to 1 million Pakistani Zaireen travel to these countries. Even if only 20% use ferries in the first three years, it could mean 140,000 to 200,000 passengers annually. This would ease flight pressure and grow the maritime economy.

Talks are ongoing with private operators and maritime experts. Feasibility studies are nearly complete, and legal frameworks are being prepared. A pilot service on the Gwadar-Gulf route is expected soon. The minister said a full rollout roadmap will be revealed shortly, promising a major step forward for regional connectivity.