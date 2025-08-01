Islamabad express derails near Lahore, 25 injured

Islamabad Express, traveling from Lahore to Rawalpindi, derailed near Kala Shah Kaku on Thursday. As a result, 25 passengers suffered injuries. The train’s bogies came off the tracks close to Shahdara. Emergency services responded immediately after the incident.

Due to the derailment, railway traffic faced major disruption. Several trains, including Green Line and railcars, were stopped. The incident caused panic among passengers. Authorities suspended operations on the affected track section to begin rescue work.

Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, took notice of the accident. He ordered the CEO and DS Railways to visit the site immediately. He also directed railway staff to speed up relief operations. Medical teams were instructed to reach the location without delay.

The minister has demanded a full inquiry into the incident. He gave officials a deadline of seven days to submit a report. Meanwhile, he promised to improve railway safety standards. The investigation aims to identify the cause and prevent future accidents.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the incident. He directed rescue teams to work swiftly. He ensured that all injured passengers receive immediate medical care. The Prime Minister prayed for their fast recovery and ordered close monitoring of the situation.