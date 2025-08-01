Putin stands firm as Trump’s deadline nears

Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled no shift in his stance on Ukraine, despite pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump warned he would impose new sanctions on Russia and its energy buyers if Putin does not move to end the war by August 8. Without directly addressing the deadline, Putin said peace talks had made some progress but emphasized that Russia still held the upper hand on the battlefield.

Speaking alongside Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin claimed Russian troops were advancing along the entire front. He referred to the reported capture of Chasiv Yar after a long battle, which Ukraine denies. Putin added that any meaningful peace would require calm, private negotiations, not public debates. He repeated that Russia wants a long-term solution, not a temporary ceasefire.

Meanwhile, a deadly Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed 31 people, including five children. A two-year-old was among the victims. Ukraine said over 300 drones and eight missiles were launched in the attack, making it the deadliest strike on the capital this year. Rescuers worked for more than 24 hours to recover bodies from the rubble.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky again called for direct talks with Putin. He said the world knows only Putin can stop the war and urged him to show readiness. Ukraine’s allies, including the U.S., have supported the idea of talks, but Moscow says a leaders’ meeting can only happen after negotiators reach agreements. Kyiv, however, accuses Russia of stalling and making unrealistic demands.

On the ground in Kyiv, mourners laid flowers and stuffed toys near the destroyed apartment block. Locals expressed skepticism about Trump’s threats to Russia. Many said they doubt Putin will listen. Ukrainian officials urged the global community to act, saying the tools to hold Russia accountable exist — but the will to use them remains missing.