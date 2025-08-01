Pakistan’s Usama grabs silver at World Mas-Wrestling

Mongolia: Pakistani wrestler Usama Butt earned a silver medal at the prestigious World Mas-Wrestling Championship in Mongolia, delivering an impressive performance that drew applause from sports enthusiasts and officials alike.

Competing in the under-90 kg category, Usama overcame tough opponents from Kazakhstan and host country Mongolia to reach the final. Though narrowly missing out on gold, his silver medal marked a historic first for Pakistan in this traditional strength sport.

President of the Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, Nawab Furqan, praised Usama’s achievement, saying, “He has made the country proud on the world stage. This is a golden moment in Pakistan’s sporting history, especially in traditional sports.”

Furqan emphasized that such international recognition proves that Pakistani athletes can excel in niche and emerging sports. He called Usama’s success a “beacon of hope” for young wrestlers aspiring to represent Pakistan globally.

Mas-wrestling, a sport with roots in Siberian tribal games, involves two athletes pulling on a stick to force the opponent over a board. The sport is gaining traction in South Asia, and Usama’s medal may boost its popularity further in Pakistan.