Wednesday stars Emma Myers, joy sunday talk real bond

Emma Myers and Joy Sunday, stars of the hit Netflix series Wednesday, recently opened up about the real-life friendship they built while filming the show’s first season. In a lighthearted chat with E! News, the duo shared how working together in a foreign country helped them grow closer both on and off screen.

During the interview, Joy Sunday described their ever-growing group chats by comparing them to files saved repeatedly on a computer with names like “Final-final-final.” Emma Myers laughed, saying most chats are about failed dinner plans, while Sunday added some barely have one message. These inside jokes highlight how relaxed and genuine their friendship has become.

The cast had to film the first season in Romania, a country none of them had visited before. Myers shared that this unfamiliar setting brought the cast closer, saying, “We only had each other, so we hung out a lot at each other’s apartments.” This closeness turned into a strong and lasting bond that continued beyond filming.

Sunday also reflected on how most of the cast members were new to such a large project, except for lead actress Jenna Ortega, who had already spent over a decade in the industry. This shared “first-time” experience, according to Sunday, helped them bond deeply during season one, creating a supportive environment for everyone involved.

As they returned for season two after nearly three years, the reunion felt emotional. Sunday said everyone’s lives had changed a lot during the gap, but despite the changes, their strong friendship and group dynamic remained intact. She expressed joy over maintaining that sense of camaraderie even after so much time apart.

Their warm memories and funny stories reveal that the Wednesday cast formed more than just a working relationship, they became a close-knit group of friends. Their off-screen bond adds even more heart to the already beloved series.