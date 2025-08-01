Petroleum levy increased again, fuel relief undone

The federal government has once again increased the burden of petroleum levy on citizens. A fresh hike of Rs. 2.50 per litre has been imposed on both petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD). This increase comes shortly after the government had announced a reduction in petrol prices, raising concerns among consumers already facing high living costs.

According to Dawn News, the petroleum levy on petrol has gone up from Rs. 75.52 to Rs. 78.02 per litre. Meanwhile, the levy on high-speed diesel has risen from Rs. 74.51 to Rs. 77.01 per litre. These changes have effectively reduced the potential relief that the public could have received from global oil price adjustments.

Moreover, the government is separately charging a Climate Support Levy of Rs. 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel. With this additional charge, the total tax burden on petroleum products has grown significantly, leaving little room for meaningful price cuts. These levies are part of the government’s strategy to meet fiscal targets and raise revenue.

Just a day earlier, the government had announced a reduction of Rs. 7.54 per litre in petrol prices, bringing the new rate down to Rs. 264.61 per litre. However, high-speed diesel became costlier by Rs. 1.48 per litre, now priced at Rs. 285.83 per litre. The simultaneous tax hike has made this price drop less impactful for the public.

If the government had not raised the petroleum levy, diesel prices could have actually decreased instead of rising. The recent increase cancels out the expected benefits of lower international oil prices. As a result, transport and goods costs may also rise, further affecting household budgets.

The public reaction to this increase is likely to be negative, especially at a time when inflation is already straining financial stability. With additional levies and price hikes, many citizens feel that the government is limiting their access to much-needed economic relief.