Atkinson’s five-wicket blitz crumbles India at oval

England’s Gus Atkinson led a stunning bowling performance as India collapsed to 224 all out in the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Friday. Despite being a bowler short due to Chris Woakes’ injury, England made a strong comeback, with Atkinson taking five crucial wickets to put the home team in control. His efforts helped dismantle India’s batting line-up quickly, especially on a pitch offering little assistance.

India began the day at 204-6, hoping for a competitive total, but their hopes faded fast. Within just 5.4 overs, the visitors lost their remaining four wickets for only 20 runs. Karun Nair, who was unbeaten on 52 overnight, managed just five more before being trapped lbw by Josh Tongue. This early strike set the tone for the rest of the innings.

Shortly after, Washington Sundar, who had scored a century in the previous Test, fell into a trap by hooking a short ball from Atkinson straight to Jamie Overton. Sundar looked devastated as he dropped to his knees, realizing the costly error. Atkinson then cleaned up the tail, dismissing Siraj and Krishna without scoring.

England’s bowling attack stepped up despite the absence of several pacers. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Mark Wood were all unavailable due to injuries or rest. However, the return of Atkinson, along with Tongue and Overton, ensured that India had no room to recover. Tongue also shone with three wickets, providing vital support.

India’s innings featured a few sparks, including a fighting 57 from Karun Nair and a quick 38 from Sudharsan, but the rest of the line-up crumbled under pressure. Extras added up to a significant 38 runs, highlighting India’s struggle to find consistent partnerships throughout their innings.

With the series standing at 2-1 in England’s favor, this Test acts as the decider. Now, all eyes will be on how the English batsmen respond to take control of the match and seal the series win on home soil.